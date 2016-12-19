State College borough doesn’t raise taxes in 2017 budget

In 2017, borough residents won’t see a tax increase.
State College Borough Council adopted the 2017 budget on Monday.
The budget includes total expenditures — after adjustments for interfund transfers — of about $48.6 million, said borough Manager Tom Fountaine.
The budget’s general fund is balanced with recurring revenues of $27,356,049, an allocation of $331 from unreserved fund balance, an allocation of $271,761 from insurance reserves and expenditures of $27,628,141, Fountaine said.
The borough’s contribution to the Centre Region Council of Governments will be about $1.6 million, he said.
Council also adopted an ordinance that increased the sanitary sewer tapping fee as a pass-through fee for the University Area Joint Authority. The fee has two components — one portion set by the borough and the other set by UAJA.
The UAJA board approved a 3.7 percent increase for its portion of the fee.
In other business
Dwight Miller, the borough’s manager of financial services, offered a report on the borough’s 2016 year-to-date finances.
Through November, the general fund revenues totaled about $25.7 million, while the expenditures totaled about $22.7 million, Miller said.
That produced excess revenues over expenditures of a little more than 3 million, he said.
“Overall, everything is on track, in terms of expenditures, for the year end. ... We’ve saved a considerable amount in personnel costs, not because we wanted to, but because of the vacancies and the retirements in the police department,” he said.
