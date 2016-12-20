Driver cited in East College Avenue crash

0:31 Flooding in the Philipsburg area Pause

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'