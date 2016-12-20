Driver cited in East College Avenue crash

State College police have released the details on a crash that tied up traffic for a time Monday on the 2600 block of East College Avenue.
According to the crash report, at about 11:45 a.m., Johannes Schokker, 84, of Altoona, was turning around in the lot by A&A Auto Parts when he attempted to make a right turn out of the lot onto East College. Schokker reported pulling out behind a car in front of him, but didn’t see a second vehicle coming toward him.
Schokker struck the broadside of the car, driven by Debra Sabo, 51, of Boalsburg, pushing it across the lane of travel until he struck the guardrail on the southern side of the highway, police said. He tried to back off the travel lane and struck the car a second time.
Statements by Sabo told the same story, police said. She was taken from the scene by EMS for treatment of minor injuries.
Schokker was cited for making an improper entrance on a highway, police said. Both vehicles were taken from the scene.
