Total Health Dentistry completes merger

Total Health Dentistry in Huntingdon recently announced multiple mergers.
Co-owners Jeffrey Hartman and Shilo VanHart, Hartman’s daughter, have merged their practice with Sabatini Dental in State College. According to a release, Total Health Dentistry also purchased the former office of Timothy Ehgartner in Altoona and will reopen the office in January.
“I am very excited to be working with Dr. Hartman and Dr. Sabatini to allow us to serve in a greater capacity,” VanHart said in a statement, “and help people in other areas have the same positive and individual focused dental experiences that we provide.”
The State College and Altoona offices will be renamed as Total Health Dentistry State College and Total Health Dentistry Altoona.
The State College office will maintain the address of Sabatini Dental, 403 S. Allen St., while the Altoona office is located at 616 Fourth St.
The Huntingdon office is located at 524 Washington St. The location opened in 1992.
