Nightclub coming to State College

Downtown State College is getting a new nightclub.
Envy Nightclub will be located at 420 E. College Ave., the former home of Levels Nightclub, which closed in 2015. The nightclub announced the forthcoming 2017 opening on its Instagram page on Saturday. No official opening date has been released.
According to its website, the nightclub is hiring for multiple positions, including bartenders and bouncers.
Levels Nightclub opened in 2012. It replaced the Mezzanine, which opened a year earlier.
