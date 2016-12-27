Woman pronounced dead at scene of crash

A woman died in a pedestrian-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Patton Township, according to Sgt. Sean Albright.
Police will not publicly identify the woman until her family is notified.
The woman was at the intersection of Grays Woods Boulevard and Ghaner Road at about 8:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit her. She was thrown across the intersection, suffered traumatic injuries and had no pulse after she was hit.
The Centre County Coroner’s Office personnel arrived on scene and pronounced her dead.
Grays Woods Boulevard westbound lanes near the intersection and Exit 68 off Interstate 99 have been closed for about two hours.
The vehicle, an SUV, was towed from the scene.
Patton and Ferguson Township police and Alpha Fire Company responded to the scene.
