State College police remind of First Night road closures

State College police are reminding downtown visitors and residents that the First Night Grand Procession and 5K Resolution Run are slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The procession will form at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 208 W. Foster Ave. and will travel: north on South Fraser Street to College Avenue; east on College to South Allen Street; south on South Allen to Foster Avenue; and west on Foster to Sidney Friedman Memorial Park.
The resolution run will start on East College Avenue at South Allen and will head: west on College to Burrowes Road; Burrowes to Curtin Road; Curtin to Bigler Road; Bigler to Pollock Road; Pollock to Fraser Road; Fraser to Curtin; Curtin to Shortlidge Road; Shortlidge to College; and west on College to the end of Locust Lane.
In order to accommodate the events, parts of College Avenue will be restricted to one lane from South Garner Street to South Fraser Street from 6 to 6:30 p.m., police said. East College Avenue will be completely closed from South Garner to Locust from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured south on South Garner during this time, police said. Motorists may experience minor delays.
Comments