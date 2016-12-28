He has wanted to open a business in State College for 6 years. Now is his chance.

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:34 Missing great-grandmother seen on store video Christmas Eve