He has wanted to open a business in State College for 6 years. Now is his chance.

Great Clips, which has more than 4,000 franchises across the U.S. and Canada, will add a State College location in 2017.
Located at 1890 N. Atherton St., the salon will hold its grand opening on Jan. 7 and a soft opening on Wednesday, the company recently announced. According to a release, the salon is offering $4.99 haircuts from Dec. 28 to Feb. 19 in celebration of the opening.
Bob Bell, the franchise owner, said he’s been looking to open a franchise in State College for six years. He said an initial deal fell through after taking about two years to put together. The current project also experienced delays before coming to fruition.
“Getting good space in State College is not easy,” he said.
The salon will be joined by a Mattress Firm location, a Qdoba Mexican Grill and a Vitamin Shoppe at the former A&P site, located across from Trader Joe’s Plaza.
It will be Bell’s 12th franchise.
“I think we’re going to do phenomenal there,” he said. “It’s a great location.”
Bell added the salon is looking to hire stylists.
Great Clips’ hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
