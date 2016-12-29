5 Star Nutrition to open in State College

Just in time for New Year’s resolutions and fresh fitness goals, a nutritional retail chain plans to open in State College.
Located at 335 Colonnade Blvd., 5 Star Nutrition is targeting to open the week of Jan. 2, owner Justin Fox said. The store, which sells vitamins and supplements, offers free meal plans, free nutrition consultations and free samples, according to its Facebook page.
The store replaces the Connecting Point Computers’ sales location, which was consolidated with the computer repair service’s Allen Street store.
“The State College area was a place we knew just had a great college population and an active community,” he said. “We discovered the Northeast was a very good market for us.”
Fox said there will be products geared toward sport nutrition, muscle building and weight loss. Other features include an InBody machine, which analyzes body fat and skeletal muscle mass. Fox said it can keep track of metrics relevant to customers’ fitness goals.
“Every three or four weeks if they want to come in, it will actually print off a graph to show you’ve gone up or down in muscle or weight,” Fox said.
The Texas company itself has bulked up quickly. Fox, for instance, opened his first store in Houston on the day after Christmas in 2015. About a year later, State College will mark his fourth franchise.
Planning for the store — Fox’s second in the past 30 days — began about four months ago. The Texan also has a second location in Houston and another in Louisiana. A fifth store, located in Morgantown, W.Va., is planned for early 2017.
Fox said the company has about 100 U.S. locations. He also said that the State College franchise is hiring.
“It’s much colder than I’d like it to be, but hopefully I’ll get used to that,” he said, laughing. “I’m just grateful to be here. It feels like we have a lot of work to do. Opening the store is the easy part but gaining the respect and trust of the community and becoming part of State College, that’s when it will feel good.”
5 Star Nutrition’s tentative hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
