Spirits startup plans launch for State College

A pair of Penn State grads plan to bring a new line of spirits to State College.
Called Holla Spirits, the company plans to introduce its brand of vodka in downtown bars in “the coming months,” founders Patrick Shorb and Matt Glaser said. Holla Vodka was listed on the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits site at the end of December.
The vodka retails for $19.29 on the site.
Shorb and Glaser founded the company in 2013. Shorb said they were motivated to develop a brand that would cater to millennials.
“During my years at Penn State, I was never very impressed with the products that many of the conglomerates were promoting,” he said. “None of the brands seemed to reach our demographic. They were either extremely fancy, cheap or irrelevant with little originality.”
The pair, who are childhood friends, hail from York. Shorb, 31, said steps remain until the vodka will be available in State College bars, but bar and restaurant owners can currently purchase the brand through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board special liquor order program.
Shorb said the brand is also launching in New Jersey. But bringing the spirit to State College has been a priority for the pair.
“Some of our greatest memories are from times with friends at Penn State bars,” Shorb said. “To see our product become a part of those great memories for others would be awesome.”
