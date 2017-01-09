Guinness World Record could be broken in State College, but the organizers need your help

Breaking a world record is most definitely a team sport.
That’s why the organizers of Light Up State College are turning to the community at large to help downtown State College create enough ice luminaries to trounce the standing statute held by Vuollerim, Sweden.
An ice luminary, in case your wondering, is basically a light ensconced in a cup-shaped package of frozen water.
It sounds simple enough, but breaking the record will require at least 2,562 luminaries - but the folks in charge are hoping that Centre County can collectively generate upwards of 3,000 beacons on ice.
To help the manufacturing process run more smoothly, lightupstatecollege.com provides step by step instructions for how you too can earn a place in Guinness lore.
The finished luminaries will be aligned on Allen St. between College and Beaver Avenues on Saturday, Feb. 4.
