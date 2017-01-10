New public works director appointed for State College borough

State College borough Manager Tom Fountaine announced Monday the appointment of Deborah Hoag as public works director, effective Feb. 21.
Borough council confirmed the appointment at its meeting Monday night.
Hoag worked most recently as the utilities division manager for the City of Reading, according to a borough press release. Before that, in Reading, she worked as city environmentalist, serving as a technical liaison to the mayor, city council and departments for all aspects of environmental matters.
Prior to working in Reading, she served as assistant township engineer for Spring Township and public works superintendent and wastewater treatment superintendent for Adamstown borough, the release said.
She will take over for Charles Jones, who has been serving as interim public works director since July when Mark Whitfield left the borough after almost 18 years in that position.
“She will bring a wealth of managerial experience and new ideas to State College,” Fountaine said in the release.
Hoag has a Masters of Business Administration in environmental protection and safety management from St. Joseph University and a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering technology from Penn State Harrisburg, according to the release.
