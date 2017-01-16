Centre Region Active Adult Center reopens in Nittany Mall

A State College senior center is set to get a new look in the new year.
The Centre Region Active Adult Center will reopen on Tuesday in a larger space near Sears in the Nittany Mall, the organization recently announced. The former Centre Region Senior Center was previously located next to Spencer’s Gifts.
The center plans to hold a grand opening from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 27.
The center moved from downtown to the mall in September 2015. Since its opening, the center reports it has increased the number of residents served by 152 percent and the number of meals served by 128 percent. From July 2015 to June 2016, the center had more than 30,000 visits for its programs.
According to a release, Cindy Stahlman, the center’s supervisor, and her staff will decorate and add to the space during the next few weeks.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments