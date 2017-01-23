Gas pipeline replacement underway in State College

Work began Monday on a State College natural gas pipeline, marking a more than half-a-million dollar investment in the borough.
According to a Monday news release by Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc., about $650,000 is being used to replace 2,500 feet of pipeline. The project involves pipelines along Westerly Parkway between South Atherton and South Allen Street, South Allen between Westerly and South Atherton and along Centre Lane.
The construction work requires a temporary interruption of natural gas service while the service is transferred to the new pipe, the release said. Columbia Gas will make contact with customers prior to shutting off service, and customers will have service lines replaced if needed.
Construction work will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., the release said, with temporary lane closures possible. All company and contract employees have photo badges identifying them as employees.
Comments