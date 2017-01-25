Joel Confer BMW nears completion of new building

Joel Confer BMW, a State College staple since 1978, is nearing the completion of its new building.
General manager Ron Rehmeyer said the upgraded building, located at 120 E. Clinton Ave., features a new, larger showroom, a revamped space for parts and service, sales and display areas for virtual test drives. The company is targeting to complete construction by Feb. 15, Rehmeyer added.
Rehmeyer cited expansion and innovation in the automotive industry as reasons for the construction, which began in November 2015.
“Now we’re fully engaged in the electric marketplace, so now we have display areas where you can see the differences in what’s new in the automobile industry,” he said. “The architecture matches BMW’s architecture worldwide, their extensive use of glass and special lighting and special flooring.”
Rehmeyer said the team has quadrupled the size of the showroom, allowing for display of 12 new cars indoors. For the past year, he said, the company has operated without any indoor display area.
When Joel Confer first opened in State College, the dealership had four different models of BMW, Rehmeyer said. Now, according to Rehmeyer, it has 106.
“The lighting and presentation is just phenomenal and it makes people excited to visit the space and see the cars,” he said. “For us, it gives the sense that you’re actually in an auto show.”
