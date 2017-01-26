State College

January 26, 2017 2:51 PM

State College restaurant closes, owner wants to sell

By Roger Van Scyoc

rvanscyoc@centredaily.com

A restaurant and bar has closed its doors.

Westside Stadium Bar and Grill, located at 1301 W. College Ave. in State College, closed on Dec. 21, owner Matt Leitzell said.

“Just wasn’t making it,” Letizell said. “I’m looking to sell.”

Leitzell said he had two offers as of Thursday. Nothing has been finalized, he added.

In July, the property was listed for sale, but was taken off the market shortly afterward, according to Leitzell.

The establishment opened in 2010.

Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy

Related content

State College

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos