State College restaurant closes, owner wants to sell

A restaurant and bar has closed its doors.
Westside Stadium Bar and Grill, located at 1301 W. College Ave. in State College, closed on Dec. 21, owner Matt Leitzell said.
“Just wasn’t making it,” Letizell said. “I’m looking to sell.”
Leitzell said he had two offers as of Thursday. Nothing has been finalized, he added.
In July, the property was listed for sale, but was taken off the market shortly afterward, according to Leitzell.
The establishment opened in 2010.
