Club sets date for opening night in State College

Envy Nightclub, located at 420 E. College Ave. in State College, will open at 9 p.m. on Friday, the nightclub announced Thursday on its Instagram and Facebook pages.
In late December, the nightclub announced its intentions to open, but did not release an official opening date.
According to its social media posts, the nightclub will serve the first 100 beers free and host a happy hour from 9 p.m. to midnight on its opening night. Its VIP sections are sold out.
Envy Nightclub hosted DJ auditions on Jan. 21. It takes the place of Levels Nightclub, which closed in 2015.
Levels Nightclub opened in 2012. It replaced the Mezzanine, another nightclub, which opened a year earlier.
