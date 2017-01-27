Champs reopens Friday in downtown State College

About a week before Super Bowl Sunday, a downtown State College sports bar and restaurant is reopening after renovations.
Located at 139 S. Allen St., Champs Sports Grill will reopen Friday evening, company representative Dante Lucchesi said, including the bar and kitchen. The opening will feature live entertainment from 3AM Tokyo.
Specific hours, however, were not made available. Lucchesi said hours would be made available after the sports bar’s grand opening next week, but added the location would be open Friday evening.
The location has undergone renovations since the summer. The updated restaurant includes a rectangular island bar on the main floor, tiered stadium seating, sky lights and an elevated platform for street-level seating.
At the main bar, there will be more than 50 beers on tap, Lucchesi said in October.
Champs also has locations on North Atherton Street and in Altoona.
