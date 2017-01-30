State College

January 30, 2017 6:22 PM

Nightclub updates hours after opening weekend

By Roger Van Scyoc

Envy Nightclub has released updated hours following its opening weekend.

Owner Dennis James said the downtown State College club, located at 420 E. College Ave., will keep the 9 p.m. opening time until further notice due to popular demand. Previously, the nightclub’s hours were slated as 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the 21-and-over nightclub’s social media posts.

James, a 2015 Penn State graduate, revealed the themes for each night. Wednesdays and Saturdays will feature top-40 music, he said, while Fridays will feature hip-hop. Thursdays will be an open night.

“There will be no set genre of music,” James said. “We’re going to mix it up for that day.”

James, a Pittsburgh native, said he wants to bring the atmosphere of a big-city club without the high price.

“We’re trying to make it nice and upscale, but at a rate that college students can afford,” he said.

Envy Nightclub is open 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The club opened on Friday.

