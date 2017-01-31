Clothing drive collected, donated more than double what it did last year

Goodwill thrift store in State College just got new inventory.
This past weekend’s clothing drive at Mount Nittany Middle School yielded more than twice as many pounds of donated clothing and accessories than last year’s.
The drive, held Friday through Saturday morning, collected gently used clothing, coats and shoes for local families to sort through and shop for free Saturday and Sunday. All leftover items were donated to Goodwill.
2,585 pounds of clothing items donated to Goodwill
According to teacher and event co-organizer Robin Bastress, 2,585 pounds of clothing, outerwear, shoes and boots were donated to the nonprofit.
That’s more than 1,000 pounds more than what was donated last year.
Bastress said last year’s clothing drive produced about 1,376 pounds of donations.
Mount Nittany Middle and Elementary schools teamed up this year to hold the drive as a way to help give back to the community.
Donations started pouring in after the holidays.
On Friday, volunteers gathered at the middle school’s cafeteria to organize the donations.
“We couldn’t have made this happen without all the community support and number of volunteers,” Bastress said.
In return for the clothing donations, Goodwill plans to make a monetary donation to the schools. The donation will go toward programs that promote positive behavior, Bastress said.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments