Nursing home proposed for State College

A nursing home has been proposed for the under-development parcel of land near Fox Hill and Bernel roads in State College.
According to plans submitted to Patton Township in December, the proposed 40-bed, 20,400-square-foot facility would be adjacent to the planned Nittany Valley Sports Centre along Bernel Road. Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said a zoning change is needed to include nursing homes as a permitted use before construction can begin. He said the township is also discussing the inclusion of self-storage units as a permitted use in the area.
The site, an about 60-acre tract of land, is located in a Planned Airport District.
“It is in the early stages,” said Nicole Harter, Patton Township’s public works secretary. “There’s a process where they have to go through because they need to add the nursing home as a use within the PAD. So that has to go through a public hearing.”
Plans that go through a public hearing process typically take two to three months, Harter said. Public hearings are held at the same time as board of supervisors meetings.
