Doughnut shop to open in State College

Pittsburgh-based Peace, Love and Little Donuts, which has more than 20 locations across the country, plans on opening a store in State College in the spring, according to a social media post by founder Ron Razete.
A sign announcing the forthcoming opening has been posted outside 421 E. Calder Way. The location previously was the home of Gamers Arena, which closed in June.
Besides the State College opening, the post on Twitter announced a store was planned for Beaver, Pa. that is also slated to open in the spring.
Razete, who founded the doughnut shop in 2009, received a five-year probation sentence in December for filing a false income tax return and hiding his business from bankruptcy court, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose also sentenced Razete to perform 300 hours of community service.
While in court, Razete said he felt “remorse and embarrassment” for his actions, the Post-Gazette reported.
When the store first opened, the former minister drew attention for views expressed on a personal blog, which has since been taken down. The post, published the day of President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, criticized homosexuality, abortion rights and attacks on Conservative talk radio.
