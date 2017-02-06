Trump supporters join weekly rally against the president’s policies

A rally at the Allen Street Gates in State College early Monday evening ended with a woman being taken into custody by police.
A group of students and community members gathered at the gates on College Avenue as part of a weekly gathering to rally against President Donald Trump’s policies. Not long after, they were joined by a group of Trump supporters. The two groups stood together, each holding signs supporting their causes, and exchanging in dialogue.
At about 5:15 p.m., Penn State police took an unidentified woman into custody after an unknown incident. Other demonstrators followed the woman as she was taken into the police car, as shouts of protests could be heard.
Penn State police have no comment at this time.
Comments