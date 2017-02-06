1 person taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash

A driver was taken to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in State College.
According to police, Carlot Dorve, 33, of State College, was traveling south on South Pugh Street when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Easterly Parkway. He was hit by Mary Briggs, 70, of Centre Hall.
A witness reported Dorve failed to stop at the sign, police said, and never slowed as he entered the intersection. Dorve reportedly said he stopped at the sign, saying Briggs was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Briggs was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries, police said. Dorve was cited in the crash.
