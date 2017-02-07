State College mayor won’t seek re-election

Mayor Elizabeth Goreham announced Monday at the State College Borough Council meeting that she doesn’t intend to run for re-election this fall.
Goreham has served as a public official for 20 years, and she said over that time she’s developed quite the bucket list of things she wants to do, so she’s taking time off to be a private citizen.
It’s been her privilege to serve the borough, she said, adding that she and the community have accomplished a lot together — including stopping a natural gas pipeline, enacting an environmental bill of rights and supporting marriage equality.
State College is her home, Goreham said, and she plans to remain active in her community.
Her second term is up this year, and she will have served as mayor for eight years.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Borough Council discussed various parts of the Property Maintenance Code — among them the interior furniture violation portion of the code and whether maximum occupancy of fenced-in exterior areas should be included in the code, a separate ordinance or both.
The interior furniture violation section deals with furniture classified as interior being outside in a resident’s yard or driveway.
Councilman Evan Myers asked how the difference between interior and exterior furniture will be determined from a practical standpoint.
“It doesn’t have to deal with safety. It’s not something that the borough should be involved with,” said Morgon Goranson, University Park Undergraduate Association representative to council.
Tom King, assistant borough manager, said there’s a concern with insects, rodents and mold being brought inside with interior furniture that’s been outside.
As for large gatherings in fenced-in areas and associated impacts, staff recommended they be addressed through a standalone party registration ordinance.
“I think that we need to control the number of people in and the occupancy within them,” Councilwoman Theresa Lafer said.
Manager Tom Fountaine said there will be at least three additional sessions covering the PMC before the public hearing, scheduled for April 3.
