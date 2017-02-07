My My Chicken expands, offers sit-down experience

A former takeout-only place in State College has expanded to offer a sit-down experience.
My My Chicken, located at 536 Westerly Parkway, opened its larger space on Friday, featuring about 75 seats. The fried chicken spot was previously takeout and delivery only.
“Since day one, a lot of customer feedback has been that they love our the product and they love the space so much that they wished there was someplace to sit down and enjoy the food as well,” Owner Paul Madrid said. “So it’s cool to kind of take our concept and roll it right into a seating space.”
The new space includes booths and wall-mounted televisions.
Madrid added the eatery about doubled in space with the expansion. He said he’s hired about 10 more employees.
My My Chicken, which specializes in Korean-style and southern-fried chicken, opened in December 2015. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments