Escape room coming soon to State College

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene Pause

1:00 Sher Bhangra flash mob for What's Poppin

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before