Former borough councilman to seek mayor spot

Donald Hahn, a former State College Borough Councilman and council president, plans to seek the Democratic nomination for mayor.
State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham announced on Monday that she won’t seek re-election this year. She will have served as mayor for eight years — having been elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013.
“Mayor Goreham has been a great leader, especially with respect to the environment, inclusion and entrepreneurship,” Hahn said in a press release.
Hahn, 52, is a graduate of State College Area High School and Penn State. In addition, he has a J.D. from the Villanova University School of Law, according to the release.
He served on Borough Council for 12 years — two of which as president, according to the release. Hahn is an attorney with Stover, McGlaughlin, Gerace, Weyandt & McCormick, P.C., and is vice president of the State College Redevelopment Authority.
