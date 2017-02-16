Restaurant close to opening second location in State College

Qdoba Mexican Eats, a Tex-Mex-style, fast-casual franchise, plans on opening its second location in State College on March 7, a company spokesperson said. Located at 1908 N. Atherton St., the restaurant is part of the quickly developing site across from Trader Joe’s Plaza.
“The restaurant’s location is centered off of Atherton Street and very visible to the main road,” a Qdoba spokesperson said in a statement. “We hope local residents will come in and try our mouthwatering burritos and bowls, cheesy quesadillas, bold Loaded Tortilla Soup, smoky Habanero BBQ Brisket and more.”
The location features 110 seats. While there’s no drive-thru, the brand has made its mark with quick service of its bowls and burritos, adding about 300 franchises in the last decade.
The North Atherton location is in the process of hiring and plans on carrying about 20 or more employees.
The restaurant’s projected hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Originally founded in Denver in 1995, the San Diego-based company is a subsidiary of Jack in the Box, Inc., which reported about $1.6 billion in total revenue for 2016. According to its annual report, Jack in the Box expects to open 60 to 70 Qdoba restaurants in 2017, with about 40 projected to be company-operated.
