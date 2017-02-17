Big changes, top act announced for State College event

A downtown State College event has announced a name change, a new partnership and a big-name headliner for the June festival.
After a contest to rename Summer’s Best Music Fest, the event will now be called Happy Valley Music Fest, the Downtown State College Improvement District announced in a press release Friday. Held June 2-3, Spin Doctors — which has enduring ’90s hits such as “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes” — will headline the festival on June 2. More artist announcements will be made in the coming weeks, according to the release.
The music festival has grown since 2015, when it offered a ticketed national stage with one headlining performance. This year, moving to a ticketed model, ticketholders will have access to four stages dispersed with local, regional and national acts. A ticket will now be required to access the festival grounds where the stages are located.
“Our two-day schedule means we’re still offering as much music as we ever have,” festival chair Shannon Bishop said in the release. “But going to a ticketed model means we’re able to bring the talent level way up across the schedule. We are so happy to announce the Spin Doctors as our confirmed Friday night headliner at this point, and thrilled to share our excitement about it with the State College community and beyond.”
The improvement district has also partnered this year with the Bryce Jordan Center to add Ticketmaster as the ticket concessionaire. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com, at the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center, HUB-Robeson Center and the Penn State Altoona campus.
For more information on the festival, visit www.happyvalleymusicfest.com or www.facebook.com/happyvalleymusicfest.
