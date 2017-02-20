State College store to close

A long-time State College store is planning to close its doors.
The Granary Natural and Ethnic Foods, located at 2766 W. College Ave., will close on April 14, owner Leena Scholten said, after about 30 years in business. Scholten, who is retiring, opened the shop in May 1988.
“It’s been a good run,” she said. “I’m very gratified that I have been able to do it for such a long time.”
Besides natural supplements, the store carries “only the least processed forms of food,” according to its website. The Helsinki, Finland native spent childhood summers on her great aunt’s farm and grew up with a love of natural foods.
She attended Penn State to study business. When she heard the local natural foods store was closing back in 1988, she decided to open her own.
About three decades and countless customer interactions later, she’s ready to move onto the next chapter, she said.
“The part I’m going to miss is the people I see every day,” she said. “lt really is the most enjoyable part.”
The store’s goods will be on sale beginning in March.
Scholten said she’s looking forward to spending more time with friends and family.
“First I’m going to rest up,” she said. “I don’t know exactly, but I’m looking forward to having some more flexibility in my life. I’ll be able to go to the farmer’s market, I’ll be able to see my granddaughter more.
“It’s a little bit bittersweet. But I’ll just be happy to be at home and relax and see my friends for the immediate future.”
