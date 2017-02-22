New store opens in State College

A nutrition and supplement chain has opened in State College.
Located at 1894 N. Atherton St., The Vitamin Shoppe opened on Jan. 27, said Juani Richard, the store’s manager. The store sells a wide selection of vitamins, supplements, herbal products, sports nutrition products and bath and body care items.
“It feels fantastic to be open,” Richard said.
The location held its grand opening on Saturday.
Richard added the store, located across from Trader Joe’s Plaza, is accepting applications.
The Vitamin Shoppe has more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments