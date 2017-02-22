CBICC hosts third annual Membership Recognition Night

The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County held its third annual Membership Recognition Night event Feb. 16 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The event was sponsored by Comcast Spotlight, Graphics & Design, PSECU, Keystone Payroll and Lion Country Lodging.
Jeff Stachowski, the community outreach director for South Hills School of Business and Technology, was named 2016 CBICC Volunteer of the Year. The CBICC also honored Mark Bamat, of GB Accounting Services, as 2016 CBICC Friend of the Chamber and Joy Vincent-Killian, the catering sales manager of the Nittany Lion Inn and The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, as 2016 CBICC Ambassador of the Year.
The CBICC also recognized Heidi Wrights, the financial center community manager for PSECU, for coordinating the inaugural mentorship program of CBICC Connect, the chamber’s young professionals group.
About 200 business, community and government leaders attended the event.
