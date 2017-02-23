Wegmans has no plans to sell boycotted Trump wines in Pennsylania

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:36 Clinton announces mental health proposal, Trump campaign doubles down on economic plan - Election Rewind

4:07 Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape

0:16 Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

1:12 Video: State College church welcomes community to Christmas dinner