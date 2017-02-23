Wegmans has no plans to sell boycotted Trump wines in Pennsylania

A recent boycott of Trump Winery wines did not stop Wegmans stores in Virginia from selling out of the product last week.
Nine out of 10 of Wegmans’ Virginia locations sold out of the wines, according to the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocer, dousing the efforts of the National Organization for Women. About 300 members of the organization’s Prince William County chapter pressured Wegmans to stop carrying the product, the Washington Post reported.
No Trump-branded wines are sold in Wegmans’ Pennsylvania stores, a spokesperson for the company said, with no plans to carry Virginia wines outside of Virginia. The company sells 237 different wines from 58 Virginia wineries, the spokesperson said.
Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans, said the company has carried the wines since 2008, three years before the brand was sold to the Trump family.
“How a product performs is our single measure for what stays on our shelves and what goes,” Natale said. “Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product. When enough people do the same, and sales of a product drop precipitously, we stop selling that product in favor of one that’s in greater demand.”
Other companies, such as Nordstrom and Under Armour, have received both boycotts and support for their connection, perceived or otherwise, to the 45th President. While some have made public statements regarding President Trump, others have let business run its course, preferring to let sales guide decisions over politics.
