Mower announces candidacy for borough council race

Steve Mower announced Thursday that he intends to run as a Democrat for State College Borough Council.
Mower started his career in labor relations as a management representative for United Autoworkers and United Steelworkers, according to a press release. He retired as senior vice president of human resources operations for Thomson Reuters Corp.
“I made a career of listening, negotiating and advocating for people and organizations. These skills have prepared me for the role of State College Borough Council member,” Mower said in the release.
He volunteers on the board of the College Heights Neighborhood Association and as a member of the Neighborhood Coalition Budget Committee, the release said.
The primary election is on May 16.
Comments