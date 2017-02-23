Restaurant closes ‘for good’ in State College

The home of the Grand Slam has left the park.
Denny’s in State College closed down Thursday, an employee said, leaving fans of “America’s Diner” with one less place to go for breakfast any time of the day.
“It’s closed for good,” the employee said. “Right now we’re just cleaning up stuff inside.”
Located at 1860 N. Atherton St., the restaurant was located near the rapidly developing former A&P site across from Trader Joe’s Plaza. In 2015, the developers of the site were asked to gauge the restaurant owners’ interest in combining properties, a proposal that was denied at the time.
The restaurant, open 24 hours, seven days a week, passed inspection in 2016, according to borough records.
This story will be updated.
