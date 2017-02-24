State College property put on market for about $3 million

A State College staple has been put on the market.
Hoag’s Catering, a family-owned business since 1947, has put its popular Celebration Hall up for sale. The 2280 Commercial Blvd. property is listed at just under $3 million.
Skip Moerschbacher, who moved the business to State College from Bellefonte in 1994, said after about four decades as an owner, it’s time to “start think about wrapping things up.” But the business is still doing well, he added, and will remain open. No sale is definite.
Moerschbacher’s father, William Sr., purchased the business from the Hoag family after returning from the U.S. Army following World War II.
“I’ve been working in that business since I was 12-years-old,” Moerschbacher, 67, said. “It’s been a long time and I do have a love for the public and being able to bring that product to them, and that’s what kind of drove me all these years to continue.”
Moerschbacher said the process could be a gradual phasing out from a prominent ownership role to a less intensive one, and then to eventual retirement. One possibility is relocating the catering side to an offsite preparation area, he said, and continuing to operate the business with a managing partner.
“I’m still enjoying the financial end of it, trying to keep all the balls in the air,” he said. “But it’s gotten to the point where I’m ready to wrap her up.”
The two-story, 18,750-square-foot property features six private rooms that can be combined to form two larger rooms seating 250 guests each. The site features a commercial-sized kitchen, working fireplaces, a lobby with a built-in bar, outdoor balconies, a water garden and on-site parking.
The hall is a popular host of weddings, meetings and events.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
