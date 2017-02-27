Ben Franklin Technology Partners TechCelerator to welcome 12th class

A startup is set to get a $10,000 boost this spring.
The 12th class of Ben Franklin Technology Partners TechCelerator Boot Camp will kick off on March 21 and its sessions run from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays until May 23. The winning team takes home the spoils — seed funding to help lay the groundwork for a new idea.
The application deadline is Friday for a limited number of spots. Interested parties can contact Don McCandless, director of business development, at 865-2040 or dlm74@psu.edu.
The free, 10-week incubator program, which has helped launch 56 companies since it began, offers participating teams business counsel through Ben Franklin’s Transformation Business Services Network and Penn State’s Small Business Development center. According to a release, the TechCelerator provides up to $1,000 toward startup costs for participating teams.
At the conclusion of the program, the startups pitch their business to a panel of judges. Previous winning ideas have included energy-efficient lighting systems, technologies that may help in diagnosing cancer and chips that make it possible to screen cells for diseases such as HIV or leukemia.
