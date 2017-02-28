Discovery Space names new interim director

The Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania recently announced the appointment of Michele Crowl as interim executive director. Crowl replaces Allayn Beck, who served as executive director for more than four years.
Crowl earned her doctoral degree in science education from Penn State. As a volunteer, she was part of the team that opened the interactive science museum, located on 112 W. Foster Ave. in State College, in January 2011.
“Having been with the organization since before the doors were even open, I have had the pleasure of helping Discovery Space grow with the families who visit,” Crowl said in a statement. “There’s incredible potential for this organization, in large part due to past and present staff and a community who understands the value of science enrichment activities outside of school walls. I look forward to continuing to grow our partnerships and our reach.”
Crowl, who hails from Hollidaysburg, brings experience from across the country. She has developed educational experiences for museums in Oregon and Florida.
“Michele brings valuable experience from working in other museums and a demonstrated passion for Discovery Space,” said Aaron Spak, president of the museum’s board, in a statement. “We are happy to have her expand her leadership role.”
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments