Man listed in critical condition after motorcycle crash

A Petersburg man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Ferguson Township.
According to Ferguson Township police, officers responded to the one-vehicle crash at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday along the 3100 block of Shingletown Road. The rider, Suede Reed, 20, of Petersburg, was wearing a helmet.
Reed was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment, police said, before being transferred to UPMC in Altoona then UPMC in Pittsburgh. He’s listed in critical condition.
Traffic was limited on Shingletown Road for about three hours after the crash, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ferguson Township police at 1-800-479-0050.
