Accounting firm opens State College office

Maher Duessel has opened an office in State College, the regional accounting firm recently announced. The office, located in the New Leaf Initiative, is one of the firm’s five in Pennsylvania.
“We actually have been serving clients in the State College region since 1994,” said Rachelle Ogun, the firm’s marketing coordinator. “As we gradually have been adding clients in the area and with the relocation of one of senior staff members, we felt it was the right time to open an office right in State College to better serve our Centre County clients and build off of our existing practice of serving governments and nonprofits.”
The State College office, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, offers the same services as the firm’s other locations, Ogun said. They include comprehensive audit, tax and consulting services for nonprofits and governments.
Ogun said the firm plans to offer regular internships at the office, and currently has a Penn State intern working part-time alongside a full-time senior auditor.
Maher Duessel, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, also opened an office in Erie at the end of 2016.
