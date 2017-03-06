Retailer opens new location in State College

Mattress Firm, the largest bedding retailer in the U.S., recently opened a location in State College.
The store opened on Feb. 17 at 1908 N. Atherton St., according to manager Michael Maher. Besides mattresses, the store offers delivery and pickup services.
Maher said recent expansion in the region has been successful. Stores opened in Altoona and Johnstown in the last two years, he said, and each has done more business than anticipated. Maher also pointed to the proximity to Penn State’s campus as a reason for the opening.
“Business is just getting better in the center of the state and we would like to be a part of it,” said Maher, a Penn State graduate. “We’re just excited to be here.”
The location’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store accepts donations, according to its website.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments