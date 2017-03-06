Minitab acquires Salford Systems

Minitab Inc. has acquired Salford Systems, the State College software provider announced Monday.
Salford Systems, a San Diego-based analytics and machine-learning company, is the largest acquisition in Minitab’s history. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.
“Salford products and services enable us to offer extremely powerful data mining solutions that are easy to implement with existing enterprise solutions, easy to use, and continually demonstrate return to organizations of any size,” said Charles Snellgrove, president of Minitab, in a statement. “Through our existing global network, organizations around the world will now have easy access to this best-in-class solution to their predictive modeling problems.”
The acquisition expands the reach of Salford’s predictive modeling platform, which facilitates the data mining and modeling process.
Minitab has provided software solutions for clients such as Crayola, Bank of America and Edward Jones. According to the company, which is privately owned, more than 90 percent of Fortune 100 companies use the company’s statistical software.
