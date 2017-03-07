Michael Black to seek Democratic nomination for State College mayor

Michael Black announced Tuesday that he is seeking the Democratic nomination for State College mayor.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Springfield College, a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and a doctoral degree in higher education at Penn State, according to a press release.
He started his own business, BLACK SUN studio in 1994, the release said. He is also a 2011 graduate of Leadership Centre County and serves on its executive board.
“As mayor, I will be guided by five core values: inclusivity, mindfulness, compassion, creativity and vibrancy,” Black said in the release. “I believe these five values will enable State College to be better and reach its full potential in every aspect of what we do, how we do it and why we do it.”
The primary election is on May 16.
