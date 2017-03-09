New business set to open in State College

A video game store is set to open in State College’s Northland Center.
According to a Facebook post, Cartridges Galore is targeting a mid-March open date at 233 Northland Center on North Atherton Street. Located next to Brothers Pizza, the store takes the place of Cartridge World.
But instead of recycling ink cartridges, Cartridges Galore will buy, sell and trade cartridges containing video games.
According to the post, Cartridges Galore is moving from the Nittany Mall and will offer a larger selection of games and systems “from the original Nintendo all the way up through the new (generation) XBOX One and PS4.”
“Thanks to everyone from the State College area who has welcomed us into your community,” the post read. “We promise to deliver the highest quality video games, customer service, and childhood nostalgia for years to come.”
According to the company, Cartridges Galore has 10 locations across Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
This story will be updated.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
