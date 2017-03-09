Mortgage lender opens branch in State College

A former Penn State wrestler is looking to help people tackle the mortgage process.
Local entrepreneur Chad Dubin recently announced the opening of a State College branch of Finance of America, a mortgage lender with more than 350 offices across the country. The branch manager said the office, located at 2330 Commercial Blvd., opened in December.
“We have the backing of a (large) company but the ability to operate as a small business owner,” Dubin said, “which really was the most attractive thing for me coming on board and opening up this business here.”
The office offers services and loan options in residential and investment properties.
Dubin, a Bellefonte resident, formerly owned Mammoth Restoration and Construction. He said he’s returning to the mortgage industry after a number of other business ventures.
“I love Centre County,” he said. “The main reason I wanted to get back in this industry because it’s very easy to help people with what we do.”
Finance of America recently announced a number of moves geared toward growth. In February, the company acquired two large lenders and launched a commercial unit designed to cater to real estate investors.
Hours for the State College office are by appointment.
Dubin can be reached at 826-3330 or cdubin@financeofamerica.com.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
