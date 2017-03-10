Bake shop to open in State College

Dolce Vita Desserts, previously located on Pike Street in Lemont, has completed its move to 2490 Commercial Blvd. in State College. The confectioner held a soft opening on March 1, and will hold its grand opening on March 17.
The 4,000-square-foot shop features indoor seating and an event rental room for meetings and special occasions, according to a Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County release. The space also includes a party room for children’s activities.
The menu has grown with the size of the shop, which now serves fresh-roasted coffee, tea and breakfast items such as muffins and biscotti.
Owner Mary Hilliard opened the bake shop in 2011. Besides cakes and cupcakes, the confectioner churns out cannolis, brownies, cookies and more.
According to the CBICC relase, the grand opening will feature free samples on March 17 and March 18. Dolce Vita Desserts’ hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments