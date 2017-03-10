Penn State administrator to seek State College Borough Council seat

Dan Murphy, director of Penn State’s Office for Student Orientation and Transition Programs, is running for State College Borough Council.
Murphy has a master’s degree in counseling psychology from James Madison University and bachelor’s degrees in music and organizational community from Western Michigan University, according to a press release.
“He plans to leverage his voice to pursue thoughtful economic development, embrace entrepreneurship, respect the diversity of all members of our community, encourage intentional efforts to infuse young professionals throughout the borough’s neighborhoods and increase engagement between State College and Penn State,” the release said.
Murphy is a member of the leadership teams for Student Affairs and Undergraduate Education at Penn State, according to the release. He also serves on the Commission for Racial and Ethnic Diversity.
“I’m ready to get to work for State College,” Murphy said in the release.
The primary election is on May 16.
Comments