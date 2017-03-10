State College

March 10, 2017 11:28 AM

Councilwoman Dauler running for State College mayor

From CDT staff reports

State College Borough Councilwoman Catherine Dauler announced Friday that she is running for mayor.

She’s served as a borough council member for 14 years and past president of council for two years, according to a press release. She served as a board member and past president of the College Heights Neighborhood Association and as a member of the Coalition of State College Neighborhoods.

“In these challenging times, we must not forget the importance of remaining a welcoming safe community. As your mayor, I pledge to promote civility, transparency, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our civic life,” Dauler said in the release.

Dauler is a teacher and tutor with private students, according to the release. She’s also been a volunteer for Global Connections for more than 25 years.

The primary election is May 16.

Related content

State College

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos