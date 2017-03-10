Councilwoman Dauler running for State College mayor

State College Borough Councilwoman Catherine Dauler announced Friday that she is running for mayor.
She’s served as a borough council member for 14 years and past president of council for two years, according to a press release. She served as a board member and past president of the College Heights Neighborhood Association and as a member of the Coalition of State College Neighborhoods.
“In these challenging times, we must not forget the importance of remaining a welcoming safe community. As your mayor, I pledge to promote civility, transparency, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our civic life,” Dauler said in the release.
Dauler is a teacher and tutor with private students, according to the release. She’s also been a volunteer for Global Connections for more than 25 years.
The primary election is May 16.
