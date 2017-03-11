Restaurant opens in State College

A longtime State College sandwich spot has reopened with a new name and an larger menu.
Penn State Pizza and Subs, 1788 N. Atherton St., opened on Feb. 14, owner Yancy Sagastume said, replacing the similarly named Penn State Sub Shop. True to the name, the restaurant now offers pizza besides stromboli, garlic knots, breadsticks and a slew of items made with handmade dough.
“I know we have good food,” Sagastume said. “If people give us a chance, we’ll win them over as customers.”
The restaurant also serves hoagies, cheesesteaks, a menu of fried items, ice cream and milkshakes.
Sagastume said he originally planned to open in the fall. The business was officially registered in November, according to state documents.
The Penn State Sub Shop, the predecessor, was registered in 1988.
The shop’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sagastume said the shop does delivery.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments