Pa. Military Museum reopens with tours, movies

The Pennsylvania Military Museum on Saturday celebrated its season opening with public tours of the exhibits and a few flicks as part of the Military Movie Madness Festival.
New to the museum this year are two German machine guns that were used in World War I and World War II. Joe Horvath, museum curator and educator, said features such as the guns are made possible through donations.
With weapons that are considered banned, we can allow them because we’re an authorized collection point.
Joe Horvath, museum educator and curator
“We benefit by donations,” he said. “With weapons that are considered banned, we can allow them because we’re an authorized collection point.”
Plans are also in the works to renovate exhibits for new interpretive themes, including 20th-century Pennsylvania military history and women in the military.
Horvath said the Military Movie Madness Festival was created about four years ago to help give opening weekend a better experience for guests.
Featured movies: “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Fighting Rats of Tobruk”
With opening commentary by Horvath, the featured movies Saturday were the 1957 film “A Farewell to Arms” and the 1944 film “The Fighting Rats of Tobruk.”
When Horvath started at the museum about two decades ago, opening weekend had limited activity, he said.
“There wasn’t much we did 20 years ago, but our efforts since really increased the ability to get the word out,” Horvath said.
The museum has four regular employees, and the rest is operated with the help of volunteers.
In April, the museum plans to offer an exhibit that features the centennial of the United States’ involvement in World War I.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments